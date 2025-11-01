Russian forces strike Sumy region’s energy infrastructure again: one man wounded

Today, November 1, 2025, the enemy once again attacked energy facilities in the Sumy community.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

"We are working on restoration - energy workers, rescuers, and all responsible services are involved," the statement said.

Man injured

According to the RMA, a 33-year-old resident of the community was injured during the downing of enemy UAVs. He was taken to the hospital and is in moderate condition. Medical personnel are providing the necessary assistance.

"All services are working to ensure that the region gets through this difficult period in a stable manner," emphasized Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Regional Military Administration.

