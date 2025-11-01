Novhorod-Siverskyi was hit by UAV at night: facades and windows of buildings in city centre were damaged. PHOTOS

On the night of 1 November, Russian troops launched a drone strike on the central part of Novhorod-Siverskyi in the Chernihiv region. The enemy struck with two drones

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Seliverstov.

"Unfortunately, there is damage to the facades and windows of several buildings. Information about the victims is being clarified. Stay calm and stay in safe places!" Seliverstov wrote.

Consequences of the enemy strike





















