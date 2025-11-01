Consequences of Russian Federation’s ballistic missile strike on Mykolaiv: one person killed, 19 wounded, including child. PHOTOS

One person was killed in the morning ballistic missile strike by the Russian Federation on Mykolaiv.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Vitalii Kim, according to Censor.NET.

He recalled that at around 7:20 a.m., the Russians struck Mykolaiv with a ballistic missile (presumably an Iskander-M with a cluster warhead).

Casualties and injuries

According to the Regional Military Administration, unfortunately, one person was killed.

"Currently, there are 15 known wounded (of varying degrees of severity). Among the victims is a child, whose condition doctors assess as moderate," the report said.

Damage

The enemy attack damaged a petrol station and cars.

Update

At 16:33, the head of the Regional Military Administration, Kim, reported: "As of now, the number of victims has increased to 19.

Among them is a 9-year-old girl who received outpatient treatment. Four other victims also received outpatient treatment, while the rest remain in hospital.



