Mykolaiv prepares for winter: Denmark delivers new equipment to energy crews

The municipal utility Mykolaivoblteploenergo has received new equipment to prepare for the winter season.

As reported by Censor.NET, the special-purpose vehicles were sent to the regional center by the Kingdom of Denmark.

According to Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych, the keys to the vehicles were personally handed over by Denmark’s Minister for Business, Industry and Financial Affairs, Morten Bødskov

The new equipment will enable more efficient maintenance of municipal networks and faster response to emergencies. This will improve the reliability of the utility’s operations and enhance comfort for Mykolaiv residents.

Earlier, we reported that on October 7, Mykolaiv restored centralized freshwater supply for the first time since 2022, when Russian forces blew up the city’s main water pipeline. A completely new 136-kilometer pipeline has been built, consisting of two parallel lines of 67.9 kilometers each.

The new system is protected from shelling as much as possible under wartime conditions: cable lines are laid underground, shelters are available for personnel, and the facility is equipped with backup generators and modern infrastructure.

