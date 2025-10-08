Danish Ministry of Defense: Not all reports of drones over military installations have been confirmed

The Danish Ministry of Defense stated that not all reports of drones flying over military facilities were confirmed after verification.

"The Danish Armed Forces can confirm that over the past few weeks, a number of aerial observations have been made over several Ministry of Defense facilities across the country, in several cases involving drones," the statement said.

At the same time, the Danish Ministry of Defense did not specify where and when the drones were spotted, "for security reasons."

We would like to remind you that on the evening and night of September 24-25, a group of unidentified drones was spotted flying over military facilities in Denmark.

Danish authorities said that a "professional actor" was behind the drone flights over several airports this week, staging a "hybrid attack" aimed at causing panic.

Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said that the drones were launched "locally." According to him, there is no evidence of Russia's involvement yet.

The day before, Aalborg Airport in northern Denmark, located near a military base, suspended flights for the entire night after drones were detected.