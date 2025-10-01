Denmark has right to shoot down Russian drones violating EU airspace – Frederiksen

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said that her country has the right to shoot down Russian drones violating EU airspace.

Frederiksen noted that Europe is currently facing its most tense security situation since World War II, and Russia’s use of drones is part of hybrid warfare.

"Of course, I want us to rearm and purchase more weapons, but we must be transparent and honest: in hybrid warfare, it is impossible to defend completely against all types of threats we face simultaneously," she explained.

According to her, it is important that EU member states act as a united front: "Today it may be Poland, tomorrow Denmark, and a week later someone else."

Frederiksen also supported the idea of making more active use of Russia’s frozen assets to support Ukraine, but noted that unresolved legal issues remain.

