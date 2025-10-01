War in Ukraine is Russia’s attempt to threaten all of us, - Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen believes that the war in Ukraine should be viewed not as a war in a European country, but as an attempt by Russia to threaten the whole of Europe.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, she said this on Wednesday in Copenhagen before the start of an informal meeting of the European Council, which Denmark is hosting as the EU's presiding country. On Thursday, Copenhagen will host a summit of the European Political Community.

"Our main task and our main goal, of course, is to discuss security and defense deterrence issues, including drones, and assistance to Ukraine. The issue of migration will also be added to the agenda," Frederiksens said regarding the agenda of the Council meeting.

Regarding Denmark's support for the European Commission's proposal for so-called reparations loans to Ukraine, which will be based on frozen Russian assets, the Danish prime minister said: "Yes, we support it. Throughout this war, we have supported the idea that Europe should do more, including on the issue of financing, and I think the Commission's idea is actually a very good way forward."

At the same time, Fredericksen noted that "there are some legal questions that need to be asked."

"I am confident that we will find a solution to this issue, but the very idea of using frozen assets is, I think, a good idea," she added.

Read more: Ukrainian military deploys mission to Denmark to share experience in drone defense, - Zelenskyy

The Prime Minister particularly emphasized the need for unity among EU member states.

"There must be a common European goal on this issue. Otherwise, we will be divided, and that is not the right path for Europe. I think we need to leave our national perspective, talk about security in Europe, and look at the hybrid war that is going on, and look at the war in Ukraine not as a war in a European country, Ukraine, but as an attempt by Russia to threaten all of us. If we look at Ukraine from a European rather than a national perspective, if we look at Russia and the hybrid war from a European perspective rather than from our own national perspective, then I think everyone should be on the same page that we all need to rearm," she said.

Frederiksen expressed hope that "now everyone realizes that there is a hybrid war, and today it is Poland, tomorrow Denmark, and next week, probably somewhere else. So I look at it from a European perspective. There is only one country that is ready to threaten us, and that is Russia, so we need a very strong response.

In her opinion, the EU should not only do more, but also realize that this hybrid war "consists of threats against us and the commission of all kinds of crimes."

"I think it's serious. I think the war in Ukraine is very serious. When I look at Europe today, I think we are in the most difficult and dangerous situation since the end of World War II," Frederiksens emphasized.

She also answered affirmatively when asked about the possibility of shooting down drones.

"I support Denmark having a mandate to try to shoot them down," said the Danish prime minister.