Ukrainian military deploys mission to Denmark to share experience in drone defense, - Zelenskyy

The Ukrainian military has begun deploying a mission in Denmark to share Ukraine's experience in defending against drones.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

The guys arrived to participate in joint exercises with partners, which could form the basis for a new system to counter Russian and any other drones.

The Ukrainian experience is currently the most relevant in Europe, and it is precisely our experience, our specialists, and our technologies that can become a key element of the future European "Drone Wall" — a large-scale project that will ensure safety in the sky," the statement said.

According to Zelenskyy, today the Head of the Commission reported on the first report from the team in Denmark.

"I have instructed the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, and the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine to work closely with all partners in Europe who are capable of deploying a system to counter drones. The results of the mission in Denmark will form the basis for cooperation with other European countries," the head of state concluded.

Earlier it was reported that the EU plans to create a "wall of drones" on its eastern border. Ukraine will be invited to join the project.