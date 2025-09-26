Denmark allocates new military aid package to Ukraine worth over $400 million

Denmark has allocated a new aid package for Ukraine worth about 2.7 billion Danish kroner ($407 million).

The announcement was made by Denmark’s Ministry of Defense, Censor.NET reported.

The 27th aid package includes nearly 1.6 billion kroner to support orders for the Ukrainian defense industry under the "Danish model."

Another 1.1 billion kroner is allocated for other types of assistance, which the Danish Ministry of Defense did not disclose.

"Ukraine’s need for military support remains immense, and one of the best ways we can help is by increasing our contribution to the Ukrainian defense industry… We know that Ukraine’s defense industry still has untapped capacity. That is why today we are allocating an additional nearly 1.6 billion kroner for the so-called Danish model," said Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen.

Overall, Denmark has earmarked about 5.9 billion kroner (over $920 million) for the Danish model between 2024 and 2027. So far, commitments have already been made for donations totaling around 18.5 billion kroner ($2.9 billion) under the Danish model for 2024–2027. This has largely been made possible through contributions from allies, particularly the European Union, the Danish Ministry of Defense added.

