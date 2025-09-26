During UAV raids on Danish airports, Russian Navy ship was spotted nearby, - media

During flights of unknown drones over airports and military facilities in Denmark, a Russian Navy ship was spotted in the sea near the country.

This was reported by the Danish publication Ekstra Bladet, according to Censor.NET.

Journalists from the publication spotted and photographed the ship using a specially hired helicopter. According to Ekstra Bladet, the "Alexander Shabalin" is based in the Kaliningrad region and has been near Denmark for the past few days. Due to its Automatic Identification System (AIS) signal being turned off, it did not appear on shipping monitoring systems, the publication said.

It is noted that immediately after Copenhagen Airport was forced to close two days ago due to the activity of unidentified drones, Denmark began to discuss the possibility that the base for these drones could be located on the ship. According to Ekstra Bladet, the Danish armed forces knew that a Russian military ship was off the coast of Langeland Island, but have not yet commented. The distance from the island to the objects affected by the drone incidents ranges from 70 to 270 kilometres.

As a reminder, on the evening and night of 24-25 September, a group of unknown drones was spotted flying over military facilities in Denmark.