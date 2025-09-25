Unknown drones flew near military bases in Denmark, - media

On the evening and night of 24-25 September, a group of unknown drones was spotted flying over military facilities in Denmark.

This was reported by TV2, according to Censor.NET.

As previously reported, the drones were spotted near Aalborg Airport, close to the Danish Air Force base, where C-130 Hercules and CL-604 Challenger transport aircraft are stationed, as well as the base of the elite Jægerkorps unit.

In South Jutland, drones flew near the town of Skrydstrup, where F-16 fighter jets are serviced. According to media reports, a group of drones was also seen in the areas of Esbjerg, Skrydstrup and Sønderborg at around 10 p.m.

Billund Airport was closed for an hour due to the incidents. The police received a report at 4:20 a.m., but the presence of drones could not be confirmed, and the airport quickly resumed operations.

As a result of flights being diverted to Aalborg, SAS and KLM cancelled two morning flights. The Danish ministers of defence and justice will hold an urgent press conference in the near future. As of this morning, all airports in the country are operating as usual.

