Day in Chernihiv region: 61 shellings, FPV drone attacks and damage to civilian facilities. PHOTO

During the day, 61 shellings were recorded, with a total of 120 strikes. Russian troops used FPV drones and strike drones, as well as mortars and artillery. Both civilian infrastructure and civilian vehicles were damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA, Viacheslav Chaus.

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Situation in the Novhorod-Siverskyi district

During the day, the enemy struck targets in the Novhorod-Siverskyi district. A Lancet UAV hit the transport facilities of one of the mining companies. In Semenivka, a Molniya strike hit an administrative building. As a result of the FPV drone attack, a passenger car caught fire, and civilian housing was damaged.

Koriukivka district: strikes on populated areas

Several villages in the Koriukivka district came under fire. In one of them, FPV drones damaged a residential building, a car, and a motorcycle. In other villages, passenger cars were targeted. All damaged objects were civilian.

See more: Russian forces attacked energy facility in Chernihiv region. PHOTOS

Chernihiv region: strike on an energy facility

In the Chernihiv district, an enemy drone hit an energy facility, causing partial damage.

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