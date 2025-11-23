Russian strike on Ternopil: 34 dead, 6 missing
In Ternopil, the death toll from the Russian strike on November 19 rose to 34.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Taras Pastukh, deputy head of the Ternopil Regional Military Administration.
Identification of the deceased
"As of now, we can confirm that 34 people have died, 33 of whom have already been identified. Forensic experts are working to identify one person whose remains were found," the statement said.
Pastukh noted that the remains of other people who are considered missing may be found—currently, two men, three women, and one child.
According to him, there is a possibility that the rocket could have destroyed all body fragments and that it will be impossible to find them.
The strike was delivered by a missile
Law enforcement agencies are currently working to establish evidence of the means by which the house was destroyed. It is preliminarily believed that it was a Russian X-101.
He also said that the high-rise building on Stusa Street cannot be restored and will be completely demolished. Another high-rise building will now be examined by experts.
Shelling of Ternopil
- On November 19, Russian troops struck Ternopil, including a residential building, killing 26 people, including three children.
- It was reported that the fate of 22 people was unknown.
- In Ternopil, search and rescue operations continued at the site of the Russian strike.
- Six people, whose fate was unknown, reported their whereabouts.
- On the evening of November 20, it was reported that the death toll from the Russian strike on a residential building in Ternopil had risen to 28.
- On the morning of November 21, it became known that the number of victims of the Russian strike on a building in Ternopil had risen to 31.
- On the morning of November 22, it became known that the number of victims of the Russian strike in Ternopil had risen to 32.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password