Russian night strike on Kramatorsk: young men killed, seriously injured
Yesterday evening and last night, Kramatorsk in Donetsk region came under enemy fire. There are dead and wounded.
This was announced on Facebook by the city's mayor, Oleksandr Honcharenko, according to Censor.NET.
A blow to the private sector
According to him, on November 22, at 9:50 p.m., Russian troops launched two strikes on the private sector of the community.
"Three people died—boys born in 2007, 2006, and 2000," the statement said.
Two other people were injured and are in serious condition.
The final consequences of the shelling are being determined.
What preceded it?
Earlier, Censor.NET reported that three people were killed and two were wounded in Kramatorsk.
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