Russian night strike on Kramatorsk: young men killed, seriously injured

Yesterday evening and last night, Kramatorsk in Donetsk region came under enemy fire. There are dead and wounded.

This was announced on Facebook by the city's mayor, Oleksandr Honcharenko, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

A blow to the private sector

According to him, on November 22, at 9:50 p.m., Russian troops launched two strikes on the private sector of the community.

"Three people died—boys born in 2007, 2006, and 2000," the statement said.

Read more: Our positions in the center of Pokrovsk are being held. Enemy is unable to gain foothold, fighting continues -7th Corps of AAF

Two other people were injured and are in serious condition.

The final consequences of the shelling are being determined.

What preceded it?

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that three people were killed and two were wounded in Kramatorsk.

Read: Russia attacked Kramatorsk with seven UAVs: one dead and destruction