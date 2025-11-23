Defense forces are holding back the enemy and conducting search and strike operations to eliminate Russians in Pokrovsk.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the 7th building of the AAF.

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Fighting in the city center

"We are holding our positions in the city center, with small arms fire continuing, and the enemy is unable to gain a foothold.

Assault groups continue to be involved in eliminating the enemy in the city center, in cooperation with other units in the area of responsibility of the 7th Corps of the Airborne Forces. In particular, a sweep to clear the area of enemy presence was carried out recently in the vicinity of the railway station, Pokrovsk Pedagogical College, and Soborny Square," the report said.

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This made it possible to block Russian attempts to build up forces, which are unsuccessfully trying to increase pressure on the northern part of the city.

The enemy wants to cross the railroad tracks

"The enemy suffers maximum losses in any attempts to cross the railway to the northern part of the city," the statement said.

Liquidation of Russian troops

In total, since the beginning of November, Ukrainian troops have killed 388 occupiers in Pokrovsk and wounded another 87.

Recently, the enemy attempted to move a tank to the southern outskirts of Pokrovsk and camouflage the equipment for further use in assault operations. Operators of the 7th Corps UAV Systems Group SKY STRIKE Unit, in cooperation with the 68th Brigade, detected the enemy tank and destroyed it.

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What preceded it?