Ukrainian special forces eliminated SRG of occupiers in forest in Lyman direction. VIDEO

Ukrainian Special Operations Forces cleared the area of occupiers in the Lyman direction.

According to Censor.NET, a sabotage and reconnaissance group of invaders hiding in the forest was destroyed by the Defence Forces in a firefight.

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The footage also shows a Ukrainian sniper performing combat duties and eliminating one of the Russian soldiers.

It was previously reported that special forces carried out a sweep of Russian troops in the forest in the North Slobozhanskyi direction.