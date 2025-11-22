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News Video Elimination of Russian occupying forces Elimination of Russian occupiers Hostilities in Lyman sector
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Ukrainian special forces eliminated SRG of occupiers in forest in Lyman direction. VIDEO

Ukrainian Special Operations Forces cleared the area of occupiers in the Lyman direction.

According to Censor.NET, a sabotage and reconnaissance group of invaders hiding in the forest was destroyed by the Defence Forces in a firefight.

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The footage also shows a Ukrainian sniper performing combat duties and eliminating one of the Russian soldiers.

It was previously reported that special forces carried out a sweep of Russian troops in the forest in the North Slobozhanskyi direction.

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Russian Army (11973) elimination (7430) Donetsk region (5823) SOF (431) Kramatorskyy district (990) Lyman (185)
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