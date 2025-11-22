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News Execution of Ukrainian POWs
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Russians shoot five captured soldiers in Donetsk region: prosecutor’s office launches investigation

Execution of Ukrainian soldiers by occupiers

A pre-trial investigation has been launched in criminal proceedings into the commission of a war crime by Russian occupiers – the shooting of five captured Ukrainian servicemen.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to Censor.NET.

On November 19, 2025, during an assault on our positions near the village of Kotlyne in the Pokrovsk district, representatives of the Russian Armed Forces captured five Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen. When the disarmed Ukrainian defenders were lying face down on the ground, one of the occupiers opened targeted fire on them with an automatic weapon, killing them," the Office of the Prosecutor General said.

Watch more: Russians shot two Ukrainian soldiers on outskirts of Zatyshshia in Zaporizhzhia region, - DeepState. VIDEO

The circumstances of the crime are being established

It is noted that urgent investigative (search) measures are currently being carried out to establish all the circumstances of the crime and the Russian military personnel involved in it.

"The killing of prisoners is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and qualifies as a serious international crime," the statement said.

Earlier it was reported that Russian troops shot five Ukrainian prisoners of war.

What preceded it

  • We would like to remind you that earlier, the DeepState project reported that Russian troops shot two Ukrainian Defense Forces soldiers on the outskirts of Zatyshshia in the Zaporizhzhia region.
  • In this regard, Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets sent letters to the ICRC and the UN.
  • The prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into this incident.

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shoot (193) Donetsk region (5823) war crimes (906) Pokrovskyy district (1335) Kotlyne (22)
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