On the outskirts of Zatyshshia in the Zaporizhzhia region, Russian troops shot and killed two Ukrainian Defence Forces soldiers.

This was reported by the DeepState project, according to Censor.NET.

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"The enemy has once again violated the rules and customs of warfare by shooting two Ukrainian Defence Forces soldiers on the outskirts of Zatyshshia," the report said.

Enemy infiltration

It is noted that enemy infiltration is reaching new levels.

"Being 5 km from the front line does not protect you from encountering enemy infantry. Especially when the front is on one side and the bastards come from behind.



The Russians did not live long; within 20 minutes, they were killed by an FPV drone, so revenge was swift," DeepState reported.

Recording crimes committed by the Russian Federation

Analysts also emphasise the importance of recording all crimes committed by Russian occupation forces on Ukrainian territory: "The commanders of enemy units who give these orders must sooner or later be held accountable for their actions."