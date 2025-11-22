Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia: at least five people injured, houses damaged. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the evening of Saturday, 22 November, Russian invaders shelled Zaporizhzhia. At least five people were injured as a result of the enemy attack.

This was reported in a Telegram message by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration, according to Censor.NET.

Consequences of the attack

"At least five people were injured as a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia. The enemy once again shelled the regional centre. A shop and nearby houses were damaged. All those affected are already receiving assistance," the message says.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel