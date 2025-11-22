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News Photo Shelling of Zaporizhzhia
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Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia: at least five people injured, houses damaged. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the evening of Saturday, 22 November, Russian invaders shelled Zaporizhzhia. At least five people were injured as a result of the enemy attack.

This was reported in a Telegram message by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration, according to Censor.NET.

Consequences of the attack

"At least five people were injured as a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia. The enemy once again shelled the regional centre. A shop and nearby houses were damaged. All those affected are already receiving assistance," the message says.

attack on Zaporizhzhia

attack on Zaporizhzhia

attack on Zaporizhzhia

attack on Zaporizhzhia

attack on Zaporizhzhia

attack on Zaporizhzhia

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Zaporizhzhya (734) shoot out (17518) Zaporizhzhia region (2120) attack (799) Zaporizkyy district (375)
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