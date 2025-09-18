ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10374 visitors online
News Shelling of Chernihiv region
1 925 4

Russia attacked Nizhyn: State Emergency Service rescuer killed, two others wounded. PHOTOS

On the evening of 17 September, Russian troops attacked the city of Nizhyn, Chernihiv region, with kamikaze drones. The attack killed a rescuer of the SES.

This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Viacheslav Chaus, Censor.NET informs.

attack on Nizhyn
Photo: SES

See more: Day in Donetsk region: 2 people killed, 11 wounded, houses, cars and administrative buildings destroyed. PHOTOS

"Cynical and cruel: on the day of the rescuer - on the rescuers. Unfortunately, a 45-year-old emergency worker died from his injuries," he said.

According to the State Emergency Service, the occupiers struck again at a fire truck that had arrived at the scene of the previous attack. Master Sergeant of the Civil Protection Service Oleksandr Hula was killed.

Nizhyn
Photo: SES
Nizhyn
Photo: SES

Two other rescuers, a 36-year-old and a 31-year-old man, were injured.

Read more: Russia launched 75 UAVs over Ukraine. 48 targets neutralized - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

Author: 

Nizhyn (15) shoot out (14784) Chernihivska region (225) Nizhynskyy district (10)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 