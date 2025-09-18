Russia attacked Nizhyn: State Emergency Service rescuer killed, two others wounded. PHOTOS
On the evening of 17 September, Russian troops attacked the city of Nizhyn, Chernihiv region, with kamikaze drones. The attack killed a rescuer of the SES.
This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Viacheslav Chaus, Censor.NET informs.
"Cynical and cruel: on the day of the rescuer - on the rescuers. Unfortunately, a 45-year-old emergency worker died from his injuries," he said.
According to the State Emergency Service, the occupiers struck again at a fire truck that had arrived at the scene of the previous attack. Master Sergeant of the Civil Protection Service Oleksandr Hula was killed.
Two other rescuers, a 36-year-old and a 31-year-old man, were injured.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password