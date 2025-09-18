ENG
News Result of the work of the air force
Russia launched 75 UAVs over Ukraine. 48 targets neutralized - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

Shahed attack on September 18, 2025. How many targets were shot down?

On the night of September 18, the Russian occupiers launched 75 drones of various types over Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, launches of attack UAVs of Shahed, Gerbera, and other types were recorded from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - RF., more than 40 of them - Shaheds.

"According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 48 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, and drones of other types in the north, east, and center of the country," the report says.

One enemy UAV is in the air.

Hits of 26 attack UAVs were recorded at 6 locations.

