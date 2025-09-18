Day in Donetsk region: 2 people killed, 11 wounded, houses, cars and administrative buildings destroyed. PHOTOS

Yesterday, Russian troops shelled 3 districts of Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin on his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

Pokrovsk district

In Dobropillia, 2 private houses and a multi-storey building were damaged; in Kryvyi Rih, a building was damaged.

Kramatorsk district

A house and 3 summer houses were damaged in Lyman; 2 houses in Yatskivka. 4 houses were damaged in Raihorodok of Mykolaiv TG; 2 houses and a garage were damaged in Donetske; a house was damaged in Malynivka; a summer kitchen and a car were damaged in Nykonorivka; infrastructure was damaged in Rai-Oleksandrivka. A house and a car were damaged in Kramatorsk. An administrative building, a multi-storey building and infrastructure were damaged in Oleksandrivka. In Novodonetske, 3 people were injured, 3 houses, 4 garages and 3 cars were damaged; a warehouse was damaged in Iverske. An outbuilding and a car were damaged in Andriivka. In Druzhkivka , 5 people were injured. In Kostiantynivka, 2 people were killed and 3 injured, 26 private houses, 6 multi-storey buildings and an administrative building were damaged.

Bakhmut district

Three houses were damaged in Siversk. In total, the Russians fired 44 times at the settlements of Donetsk region over the last day. 223 people were evacuated, including 36 children.

















