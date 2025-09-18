Soldiers of 425th Assault Regiment "Skelia" captured 17 Russian invaders. VIDEO
A Russian assault group fell into a trap set by fighters from the 425th Separate Assault Regiment "Skelia". Ukrainian soldiers captured 17 occupiers during a combat sortie.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Operatyvnyi ZSU telegram channel.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password