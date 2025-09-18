ENG
Soldiers of 425th Assault Regiment "Skelia" captured 17 Russian invaders. VIDEO

A Russian assault group fell into a trap set by fighters from the 425th Separate Assault Regiment "Skelia". Ukrainian soldiers captured 17 occupiers during a combat sortie.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Operatyvnyi ZSU telegram channel.

Russian Army (10017) captivity (828) Russia (12618) 425 separate assault regiment "Skala" (14)
