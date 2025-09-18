After "pipe" to Kupiansk, captured occupiers advise Russian military "not to fall for any b#llshit" from their commanders. VIDEO

The Ukrainian military captured a group of Russian occupiers who tried to enter the city of Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, through a gas pipe on scooters. According to Censor.NET, the video confession of the prisoners was released by the 10th Army Corps of the Land Forces of AFU.

According to the Russian servicemen themselves, their task was to seize a five-storey residential building. One of the detainees stated that before going on the "raid", the command forced them to remove the "plates" from their body armour. Another prisoner said that the occupiers were ordered to kill all Ukrainian men they encountered on the way.

After the failure of the operation, one of the fighters said he was waiting for "Baba Yaga" to finish him off and urged the Russians not to believe their commanders: "Don't fall for any bullshit, guys".

The video contains profanity!

