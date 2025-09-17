3rd Army Corps clears enemy positions: ’One killed, other captured’. VIDEO
Assault troops of the 3rd Army Corps carried out a clearance operation in parts of the Svatove district and the Lyman amalgamated territorial community.
Russian soldiers were eliminated by fighters of the 1st Company "Warriors Cartel," the 2nd Company "HYDRA," and the 3rd Company "Karakurt Colony" of the 2nd Mechanized Battalion, Censor.NET reports. The Ukrainian troops shared footage of the operation on social media.
The video shows the moment Ukrainian forces cleared the area of occupiers and blew up an enemy dugout. "Mission accomplished: one KIA, the other captured," a 3rd Army Corps serviceman concludes.
