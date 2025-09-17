Russians intensify movement of military equipment toward Berdyansk – Andriushchenko. VIDEO
An uptick in the movement of Russian military equipment has been observed toward the Berdyansk area.
This was reported by Petro Andriushchenko, head of the Center for the Study of Occupation, Censor.NET reports.
"Starting today, multiple columns of 3–5 trucks are moving from the Novoazovsk direction. A new tactical marking, shaped like a circle with lines, stands out. We are recording this in the Azov coastal area for the first time. At the same time, we see increased military presence inside Berdyansk itself. They clearly didn’t come for City Day. It looks like the Zaporizhzhia front is starting to come alive," he said.
