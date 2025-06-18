Collaborator and war criminal Mykhailo Hrytsai eliminated in occupied Berdiansk – DIU. PHOTOS

On June 18, 2025, in temporarily occupied Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia region, collaborator, state traitor, and war criminal Mykhailo Pavlovych Hrytsai was shot dead.

This was reported by the press service of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

Who is Mykhailo Hrytsai?

Hrytsai is originally from the Poltava region and resided in Berdiansk. He headed the local branch of the "Socialist Ukraine" party. After the city was occupied in 2022, he voluntarily collaborated with the Russian invaders and received a position in the occupation administration — acting as the so-called acting mayor and simultaneously deputy in charge of infrastructure, housing and communal services, and the fuel and energy sector.

De facto, he embezzled state property in occupied Berdiansk for the benefit of the Muscovites.

He is involved in war crimes — terrorizing the population of the occupied city, handing over pro-Ukrainian citizens to the Muscovites, and participating in organizing torture chambers on the territory of Berdiansk.

See more: Occupiers forced schoolchildren in Berdiansk to obtain Russian passports, - CMA. PHOTO





Mykhailo Hrytsai has been charged in absentia with state treason.

He was formally suspected in a criminal proceeding opened on April 1, 2022, under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (state treason).

"The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reminds that every war crime committed against the Ukrainian people will be met with just retribution," the agency emphasized.

Read more: Russians strengthened counter-sabotage regime in occupied Berdiansk - National Resistance Center