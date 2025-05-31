Occupiers forced schoolchildren in Berdiansk to obtain Russian passports, - CMA. PHOTO

In the temporarily occupied Berdiansk in the TOT of Zaporizhzhia region, the Russian occupiers forcibly issued Russian passports to students of the city school No. 16 as part of the propaganda campaign "We are citizens of Russia".

This was reported by the Berdiansk City Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

According to the scenario, the students were forced to participate in a ceremony with the raising of the Russian flag and the performance of the Russian anthem. All this was presented as a "festive event", although in fact it was an attempt to impose foreign citizenship and destroy Ukrainian identity.

