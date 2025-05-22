Occupiers deport children from Kherson region to Russian camps for "re-education" – NRC

Russian occupation administrations are continuing the forced deportation of children from temporarily occupied areas of Kherson region to Russia.

This was reported by the National Resistance Center (NRC), according to Censor.NET.

This time, children are being sent to camps in the Republic of Adygea and Volgograd region, where they are expected to be subjected to Russian interpretations of the war against Ukraine.

According to reports, the so-called "recreation" program includes intensive courses on Russian history, lectures titled "Russian Spring: The Causes", and other propaganda activities. The objective is to alter the worldview of Ukrainian children and shift the blame for the war onto Ukraine.

