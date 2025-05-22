Another 9 children brought back from occupied territories – Presidential Office

Another nine Ukrainian children have been rescued from temporarily occupied territories as part of President Zelenskyy’s Bring Kids Back UA initiative.

The news was announced by Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, Censor.NET reports.

"These children endured severe hardships. Among them is a girl who was rescued just in time due to the lack of proper medical care under occupation. Also rescued was a boy who, along with his mother, was locked in a basement by Russian troops while his father was being tortured in a nearby room. At school, he was forced to praise the occupiers," the statement reads.

Also returned from occupation were sisters who had not left their home for nearly three years due to ongoing shelling and the presence of Russian tanks nearby, as well as a girl who had no access to Ukrainian online education because the occupiers blocked communications.

