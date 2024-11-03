Russians strengthened counter-sabotage regime in occupied Berdiansk - National Resistance Center

Russians raided the areas around the port in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk.

This was reported by the National Resistance Center (NRC), Censor.NET reports.

"After successful damage to the port infrastructure, the occupiers were looking for gunners among the residents of the surrounding houses, because the enemy did not realize that every Ukrainian in the temporarily occupied territories helps to liberate their native land," the statement said.

According to the National Center for National Security, the number of checks of cars and passers-by has also increased in the port area. As noted, the occupiers pay special attention to phones and the presence of a Russian passport.

The National Resistance Center notes that all measures will not give the occupiers any results, and the Defense Forces will continue to destroy the enemy anywhere: on the front line or deep in the rear.