In Kharkiv region, State Emergency Service rescuer Yurii Chystikov was killed during shelling. PHOTO

A rescuer was killed in the Kharkiv region as a result of a repeated enemy strike, and five of his colleagues were injured.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of the Kharkiv region.

"On the night of 23 October, a real Hero, Chief Master Sergeant of the Civil Protection Service Yurii Petrovych Chystikov, born in 1975, was killed while performing a combat mission in the Kupiansk district. Yurii is survived by his daughter," the statement said.

It is noted that the enemy struck again when rescuers were extinguishing a fire caused by an enemy drone strike in the village of Zelenyi Hai, Velykoburlutska community, Kupiansk district.

Five other rescuers were injured.





