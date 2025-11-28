Russians attack Synelnykove and Nikopol districts: two killed, two injured. PHOTOS

Throughout 28 November, Russian forces attacked settlements in the Synelnykove and Nikopol districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, leaving people dead.

Head of the Regional Military Administration (RMA) Vladyslav Haivanenko reported this, Censor.NET informs.

See more: Enemy strike three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, damaging homes, cars, industrial facility, dormitory and filling station. PHOTOS

Synelnykove district

In the Synelnykove district, the enemy used a UAV to strike the Vasylkiv community. The Pokrovske community came under attack from guided aerial bombs.



A 37-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman were killed in the attacks. Two more people were injured.



One private house was destroyed and another five were damaged. A lyceum caught fire.

Read more: Russian strike on Ternopil on 19 November: identity of another victim, who was considered missing, established

Nikopol district

The Russian army directed artillery and FPV drones at the Nikopol district. The communities of Nikopol, Pokrovske, Myrove, and Marhanetsk were affected.

A enterprise and a private home were damaged.

See more: Russian forces fired on Nikopol and Synelnykove districts at night: house burned down and rescue vehicle was damaged. PHOTO

Consequences of the shelling











