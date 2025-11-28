Russians attack Synelnykove and Nikopol districts: two killed, two injured. PHOTOS
Throughout 28 November, Russian forces attacked settlements in the Synelnykove and Nikopol districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, leaving people dead.
Head of the Regional Military Administration (RMA) Vladyslav Haivanenko reported this, Censor.NET informs.
Synelnykove district
In the Synelnykove district, the enemy used a UAV to strike the Vasylkiv community. The Pokrovske community came under attack from guided aerial bombs.
A 37-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman were killed in the attacks. Two more people were injured.
One private house was destroyed and another five were damaged. A lyceum caught fire.
Nikopol district
The Russian army directed artillery and FPV drones at the Nikopol district. The communities of Nikopol, Pokrovske, Myrove, and Marhanetsk were affected.
A enterprise and a private home were damaged.
Consequences of the shelling
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