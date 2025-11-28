Russian strike on Ternopil on 19 November: identity of another victim, who was considered missing, established

The death toll as a result of the enemy attack on Ternopil on 19 November has risen to 35 people.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Ternopil region, according to Censor.NET.

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"With the help of DNA testing, law enforcement officers were able to identify another deceased person who was considered missing. This is a 73-year-old man who lived on Stus Street," the statement said.

It is noted that as of 28 November, 35 people, including 7 children, had died as a result of the rocket attack.

Five people, including one child, are considered missing.

Read more: 9 days fighting for life: 12-year-old girl injured in Russian strike on Ternopil dies in hospital

Investigative actions are ongoing.

Shelling of Ternopil

On November 19, Russian troops struck Ternopil, including a residential building, killing 26 people, including three children.

It was reported that the fate of 22 people is unknown.

For the second day in a row, search and rescue operations are continuing at the site of the Russian strike in Ternopil.

Previously, six people whose fate was unknown reported their whereabouts.

On the evening of November 20, it was reported that the death toll from the Russian strike on a residential building in Ternopil had risen to 28.

On the morning of November 21, it became known that the number of victims of the Russian strike on a building in Ternopil had risen to 31.

On the morning of November 22, it became known that in Ternopil, the number of victims of the Russian strike had risen to 32.

As of 23 November, 34 people were known to have died.

On 27 November, it was reported that another child had died as a result of the Russian strike on Ternopil. After a nine-day battle for her life, 12-year-old Adriana Unolt passed away.

Read more: Russian strike on Ternopil: 34 dead, 6 missing