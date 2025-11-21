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News Shelling of Ternopil
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Death toll from Russian airstrike on residential building in Ternopil rises to 28 (updated)

Woman found dead under rubble of residential building in Ternopil

The number of victims of the Russian missile strike in Ternopil has risen to 28, including three children. According to Censor.NET, rescuers have recovered the body of a deceased person from under the rubble.

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Earlier it was reported that rescuers had recovered the body of a woman from under the rubble of a residential building.

94 people were affected by the Russian attack, including 18 children. Approximately 950 square meters of reinforced concrete structures were destroyed. Emergency rescue operations are ongoing.

See more: Russian strike on Ternopil: six people make contact, fate of 14 still unknown. PHOTOS

Six people make contact

Earlier, six individuals whose whereabouts had been unknown reached out and confirmed they are safe.

Rescue efforts continue day and night, with specialists examining the rubble metre by metre in search of anyone who may still need help.

Read more: Russian strike on Ternopil: 52 injured remain in hospital, including 17 children

Earlier, we reported:

Watch more: Fate of 22 people in Ternopil is currently unknown - search continues, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

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