Russian strike on Ternopil: six people make contact, fate of 14 still unknown. PHOTOS

Rescuers continue working at the site of the tragedy in Ternopil, where a residential apartment block was destroyed as a result of Russian aggression. Six people whose whereabouts had previously been unknown have now reported that they are safe.

Ukraine’s State Emergency Service (SES) reported this, Censor.NET writes.

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"Rescue operations continue day and night: specialists are examining the rubble metre by metre in search of people who may need help," the statement said.

Six residents have made contact

According to updated information, the number of people who had not been in contact has decreased to 14. Six residents whose whereabouts had previously been unknown have now reached out and confirmed they are safe.

"Emergency and rescue operations will continue until rescuers are absolutely certain that no one remains under the debris," the SES stressed.

Read more: "Servant of People" Fediienko published video from EW exhibition in Ternopil and named factory that manufactures them. VIDEO

Strike on Ternopil

On November 19, Russian troops struck Ternopil, including a residential building. The attack killed 26 people, among them three children.

The fate of 22 people remains unknown.

Search and rescue operations have been under way in Ternopil for a second day in a row at the site of the Russian strike.

Watch more: Fate of 22 people in Ternopil is currently unknown - search continues, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

















