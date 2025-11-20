"Servant of People" Fediienko published video from EW exhibition in Ternopil and named factory that manufactures them. VIDEO

People's Servant MP Oleksandr Fediienko posted a video online from an exhibition of electronic warfare equipment in Ternopil and named the factory that manufactures it. After that, Russian troops struck the city with missiles.

This was reported by journalist Yuliia Kyrienko-Merinova, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"When you ask why Ternopil was hit, watch this video that I posted on my Telegram channel. People's Deputy Oleksandr Fedienko, who is also a member of the National Security Committee, posted a video on YouTube from an exhibition of our electronic warfare equipment manufacturers. He named the place, the city and the factory where it is made.

Of course, he deleted the video. But I managed to capture the key parts. There will be no moral. There simply isn't one here. There is just another story about idiots," she said.





Watch more: Fate of 22 people in Ternopil is currently unknown - search continues, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Shelling of Ternopil

On 19 November, Russian troops struck Ternopil, including a residential building, killing 26 people, including three children.

The fate of 22 other people is currently unknown.

Watch more: Search and rescue operations continue in Ternopil at site of Russian strike: more than 700 square metres of rubble have been cleared. VIDEO+PHOTOS