Search and rescue operations continue in Ternopil at site of Russian strike: more than 700 square metres of rubble have been cleared. VIDEO+PHOTOS

As of the morning of 20 November, the information regarding the dead and injured has not changed. The enemy strike claimed the lives of 26 people, including three children. Ninety-three people were injured, including 18 children. Forty-six people were rescued.

According to Censor.NET, this information was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

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Rescuers worked through the night. More than 700 square metres of debris were cleared, and 230 cubic metres of destroyed structures were removed. The search for people whose whereabouts are still unknown continues.

The work is complicated by the high fragmentation of structures, large-scale destruction, and the need to work exclusively by hand in a number of areas.

The search and rescue operation is ongoing. Forces and resources from nine regions of Ukraine have been mobilised, totalling over 230 rescuers and 50 pieces of equipment.

Watch more: Another survivor was pulled from rubble in Ternopil. VIDEO

Rescuers at work in Ternopil













Shelling on 19 November

Read also on Censor.NET: Three days of mourning for those killed by Russian strikes declared in Ternopil