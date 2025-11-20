Search and rescue operations continue in Ternopil at site of Russian strike: more than 700 square metres of rubble have been cleared. VIDEO+PHOTOS
As of the morning of 20 November, the information regarding the dead and injured has not changed. The enemy strike claimed the lives of 26 people, including three children. Ninety-three people were injured, including 18 children. Forty-six people were rescued.
According to Censor.NET, this information was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
Rescuers worked through the night. More than 700 square metres of debris were cleared, and 230 cubic metres of destroyed structures were removed. The search for people whose whereabouts are still unknown continues.
The work is complicated by the high fragmentation of structures, large-scale destruction, and the need to work exclusively by hand in a number of areas.
The search and rescue operation is ongoing. Forces and resources from nine regions of Ukraine have been mobilised, totalling over 230 rescuers and 50 pieces of equipment.
Rescuers at work in Ternopil
Shelling on 19 November
- Russian occupiers attacked regions in western Ukraine.
- In Ternopil, high-rise buildings were damaged, and there are reports of casualties and fatalities.
- An energy facility was hit in the Lviv region.
- Emergency power cuts were introduced in a number of regions.
- Russia also attacked the Ivano-Frankivsk region, resulting in three casualties, including two children.
- An energy facility was attacked in the Chernihiv region.
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