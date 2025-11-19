Number of victims of Russian shelling in Ternopil has increased to 26 (updated)

The death toll in Ternopil as a result of the Russian missile strike on November 19 has risen to 26.

As reported by Censor.NET, the National Police of Ukraine reported this on Telegram. As of 08:30 p.m., 26 people were known to have died, including three children. 93 people were injured, including 18 children.

Earlier, we reported that rescuers pulled another victim alive from the rubble of a high-rise building destroyed by a Russian missile strike.

Ternopil Mayor Serhiy Nadal reported this.

"The victim was pulled out from under the rubble. He is alive," Nadal wrote.

See more: Russia kills 25 people in Ternopil, including three children. Dozens injured. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Shelling on 19 November