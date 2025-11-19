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Number of victims of Russian shelling in Ternopil has increased to 26 (updated)
The death toll in Ternopil as a result of the Russian missile strike on November 19 has risen to 26.
As reported by Censor.NET, the National Police of Ukraine reported this on Telegram. As of 08:30 p.m., 26 people were known to have died, including three children. 93 people were injured, including 18 children.
Earlier, we reported that rescuers pulled another victim alive from the rubble of a high-rise building destroyed by a Russian missile strike.
Ternopil Mayor Serhiy Nadal reported this.
"The victim was pulled out from under the rubble. He is alive," Nadal wrote.
Shelling on 19 November
- Russian occupiers attacked regions in western Ukraine.
- In Ternopil, high-rise buildings were damaged, and there are reports of casualties and fatalities. According to the latest data, 25 people were killed, including three children. 73 people, including 15 children, were injured.
- An energy facility was hit in the Lviv region.
- Emergency power cuts have been introduced in a number of regions.
- The Ivano-Frankivsk region was also hit, resulting in three casualties, including two children.
- An energy facility was attacked in the Chernihiv region.
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