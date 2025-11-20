Fate of 22 people in Ternopil is currently unknown - search continues, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Our rescuers worked all night in Ternopil, and search and rescue operations are still ongoing.

The whereabouts of 22 people are unknown, and the search for them continues, according to Censor.NET.

More than 230 rescuers from nine regions of Ukraine are involved in the work. In some areas, work can only be done manually due to severe damage and fragmentation of structures. This complicates the search.

What is known about the victims

As of now, 26 people are known to have died, including three children.

Rescuers, medics and police officers have been working continuously at the site for almost 24 hours.

Shelling on 19 November

Russian occupiers attacked regions in western Ukraine.

In Ternopil, high-rise buildings were damaged, and there are reports of casualties and fatalities.

Emergency power cuts have been introduced in a number of regions.

See more: Search and rescue operations continue in Ternopil at site of Russian strike: more than 700 square metres of rubble have been cleared. VIDEO+PHOTOS