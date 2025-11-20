Russian strike on Ternopil: 52 injured remain in hospital, including 17 children
Fifty-two people injured in Russia’s strike on Ternopil remain in hospital, including 17 children. In total, 95 people have sought medical assistance.
This was reported by Olha Yarmolenko, head of the healthcare department of the Ternopil Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET says.
How many victims are there?
"Today, four medical facilities in Ternopil, the regional clinical hospital, the regional children’s hospital, the emergency care hospital and Hospital No. 2 — are treating those affected by the tragedy that occurred in Ternopil on the 19th. As of now, 52 patients remain in these facilities, including 35 adults and 17 children," the statement said.
According to her, 12 people, including two children, are in intensive care units.
Overall, 95 people have turned to doctors for help.
What injuries did they sustain?
The most severe injuries include abdominal trauma, a ruptured spleen, and shrapnel wounds to the lungs and liver.
"Many blood transfusions were carried out. The blood transfusion station worked well yesterday, and we had reserves — the blood collected now is already for future needs. Some people refused hospitalisation. Three people died in medical facilities during the first 24 hours due to severe injuries they sustained in the attack," Yarmolenko said.
She stressed that medical care is being provided in full, and hospitals are supplied with medical equipment and pharmaceuticals.
Strike on Ternopil
- On November 19, Russian troops struck Ternopil, including a residential building. The attack killed 26 people, among them three children.
- The fate of 22 people remains unknown.
- Search and rescue operations have been under way in Ternopil for a second day in a row at the site of the Russian strike.
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