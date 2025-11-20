Russian drone strike kills two civilians in Sumy region

A Russian UAV attacked the Krasnopillia community yesterday. Two civilian men aged 47 and 49 were killed in the strike.

As reported by Censor.NET, the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, announced this.

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"I extend my sincere condolences to the families of the victims. Russia is deliberately targeting civilians, every day we see evidence of its terrorist tactics."

Situation in the Sumy region

Hryhorov urged residents of the border areas not to postpone evacuation to safer locations.

Additionally, from the morning of 19 November to the morning of 20 November 2025, Russian forces carried out more than 80 attacks on 37 settlements across 19 territorial communities of the region. The highest number of strikes was recorded in Sumy and Shostka districts.

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