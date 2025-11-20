Russia strikes Nova Ukraine charity’s warehouse carrying medical assistance. PHOTO

Yesterday, 19 November, the Russian army carried out one of the largest drone and missile strikes in recent months, attacking targets across Ukraine — residential areas, energy facilities, and logistics hubs.

Among the victims was one of the medical warehouses of the charity organisation Nova Ukraine, which stored humanitarian aid: medicines and medical equipment intended to support hospitals and clinics across the country, according to Censor.NET.

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According to New Ukraine, none of their employees were injured. However, the loss of even a portion of their supplies has serious consequences.

The charity's team has already begun assessing the damage and reallocating resources to minimise disruptions in aid delivery and ensure the continuity of medical support.

Read more: Russian Ministry of Defence justified massive strike on Ukraine: "Response to terrorist attacks"