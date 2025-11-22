Strike on Ternopil: body of another woman was recovered from rubble. Death toll is 32.

In Ternopil, the death toll from the Russian strike has risen to 32. Search operations are continuing.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Serhii Zyubanenko, head of the Ternopil regional police.

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According to Zyubanenko, as of 3:00 a.m. on 22 November, rescuers continue to work continuously at the site of the destruction. Search and rescue operations are ongoing, as people may still be trapped under the rubble.

Casualties and missing persons

As a result of the attack, 94 people were injured, including 18 children.

According to the State Emergency Service, 13 people are still missing.

See more: 7-year-old Polish citizen Amelia Grzhesko killed in Russian strike on Ternopil. PHOTO

Shelling of Ternopil

On 19 November, Russian troops struck Ternopil, including a residential building, killing 26 people, including three children.

It was reported that the fate of 22 people is unknown.

For the second day in a row, search and rescue operations are continuing at the site of the Russian strike in Ternopil.

Earlier, six people whose fate was unknown reported their whereabouts.

On the evening of 20 November, it was reported that the death toll from the Russian strike on a residential building in Ternopil had risen to 28.

On the morning of 21 November, it became known that the death toll from the Russian strike on a building in Ternopil had risen to 31.

See more: Death toll from Russian strike on building in Ternopil has risen to 31: bodies of woman and two children were recovered from rubble. PHOTOS