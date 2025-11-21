Death toll from Russian strike on building in Ternopil has risen to 31: bodies of woman and two children were recovered from rubble. PHOTOS

In Ternopil, emergency search and rescue operations have been ongoing for three days at the site of an enemy strike on a residential building, and the death toll is rising.

This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Dead and injured

As of 12 noon on 21 November, rescuers had recovered the bodies of three more people from the rubble of the destroyed building: a woman and two children.



The death toll is 31, including six children. There are 94 injured, including 18 children.

See more: Search and rescue operations continue in Ternopil for the third day. PHOTOS

The search for people continues

It is noted that all emergency services continue to work continuously at the site of the enemy shelling.



Police psychologists, together with colleagues from other relevant services, are providing emergency psychological assistance to citizens.



The identification of the dead and the search for people who are still missing continues.

See also: Russian strike on Ternopil: 52 victims remain in hospitals, including 17 children

Shelling of Ternopil

On 19 November, Russian troops struck Ternopil, including a residential building, resulting in 26 deaths, including three children.

It was reported that the fate of 22 people is unknown.

For the second day in a row, search and rescue operations are continuing at the site of the Russian strike in Ternopil.

Earlier, six people whose fate was unknown reported their whereabouts.

On the evening of 20 November, it was reported that the death toll from the Russian strike on a residential building in Ternopil had risen to 28.











