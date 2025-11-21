Search and rescue operations continue in Ternopil for the third day. PHOTOS

In Ternopil, rescuers continue to clear the rubble of a building destroyed by enemy strikes.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

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"Rescuers are working across the entire area of the destroyed part of the building, at the level of 5-6 floors, examining every metre — with their hands, tools and equipment," the report says.

The State Emergency Service noted that as of 7 a.m. on 21 November, approximately 638 tonnes of construction debris had been removed. Fifty-two pieces of equipment and 181 rescuers were involved in the clean-up operation.

Dead and injured

The consequences of the strike for people remain tragic: 28 people are known to have died, including 3 children, and 94 were injured, including 18 children.

Forty-six people were rescued, including seven children.

Sixteen people are still missing.

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Third day of rescue operations









Read more: Russian strike on Ternopil: six people make contact, fate of 14 still unknown. PHOTOS