7-year-old Polish citizen Amelia Grzhesko killed in Russian strike on Ternopil. PHOTO

A 7-year-old girl, Amelia Grzhesko, a Polish citizen, was killed in a Russian missile strike on a residential building in Ternopil on November 19.

Poland’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maciej Wewior reported this on X, Censor.NET says.

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Amelia died together with her mother.

"On the night of November 18–19, Russia attacked civilians in Ternopil. Among the victims of this brutality was a 7-year-old Polish citizen, Amelka. She died that night together with her mother. Our office remains in constant contact with the authorities of Ternopil Oblast," the Polish Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

Photo: Ternopil Secondary School No. 27 named after Viktor Hurniak

Read more: Russian strike on Ternopil: 10 people, including child, are missing

Tusk reacts to the death of the girl

On social media, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk reacted to the death of 7-year-old Amelia.

"Amelka was seven years old. Seven. A Polish child. She was killed in Ternopil by a brutal Russian missile strike. She will never be able to fulfil any of her dreams. This cruel war must end, and Russia must not win it — because this is also a war for the future of our children," the Polish prime minister wrote.

Earlier, Ternopil Secondary School No. 27 named after Viktor Hurnyak said that its Grade 2-B student Amelia Grzhesko and her mother Oksana were killed in the Russian missile attack.

"Terrible news has reached School No. 27. Sadly, the information about the death of Grade 2-B student Amelia Grzhesko and her mother Oksana has been confirmed. They burned to death while holding one another during the enemy’s missile strike," the school said in a statement.

Read more: Russian strike on Ternopil: 10 people, including child, are missing

Strike on Ternopil

On November 19, Russian troops struck Ternopil, including a residential building. The attack killed 26 people, among them three children.

The fate of 22 people remains unknown.

Search and rescue operations have been under way in Ternopil for a second day in a row at the site of the Russian strike.

Earlier, six people whose whereabouts were previously unknown informed officials that they were safe.

On the evening of 20 November, it was reported that the death toll from the Russian strike on a residential building in Ternopil had risen to 28.

On 21 November, it was reported that the death toll from the Russian strike on a building in Ternopil had risen to 31: the bodies of a woman and two children were recovered from the rubble.

Read more: Death toll from Russian airstrike on residential building in Ternopil rises to 28 (updated)