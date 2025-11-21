Russian strike on Ternopil: 10 people, including child, are missing

In Ternopil, 10 people, including one child, are missing after the Russian attack on November 19.

This was announced by the mayor of Ternopil, Serhii Nadal, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

"Ten people (including one child) are considered missing," he wrote.

What is known at this point

31 people died (including 6 children).

94 people were injured (including 18 children).

See more: Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: air bomb hits city market, some dead. Number of injured rises to 10 (updated). PHOTOS

"Rescue operations on Stusa Street continue. Rescuers are working around the clock to find everyone who may still be trapped under the rubble. We express our deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones," he added.

Shelling of Ternopil