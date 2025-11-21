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Russian strike on Ternopil: 10 people, including child, are missing
In Ternopil, 10 people, including one child, are missing after the Russian attack on November 19.
This was announced by the mayor of Ternopil, Serhii Nadal, according to Censor.NET.
"Ten people (including one child) are considered missing," he wrote.
What is known at this point
- 31 people died (including 6 children).
- 94 people were injured (including 18 children).
"Rescue operations on Stusa Street continue. Rescuers are working around the clock to find everyone who may still be trapped under the rubble. We express our deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones," he added.
Shelling of Ternopil
- On November 19, Russian troops struck Ternopil, including a residential building, killing 26 people, including three children.
- It was reported that the fate of 22 people was unknown.
- For the second day in a row, search and rescue operations are continuing at the site of the Russian strike in Ternopil.
- Previously, six people whose fate was unknown reported their whereabouts.
- On the evening of November 20, it was reported that the death toll from the Russian strike on a residential building in Ternopil had risen to 28.
- On the morning of November 21, it became known that the number of victims of the Russian strike on a building in Ternopil had risen to 31.
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