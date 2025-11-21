Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: air bomb hits city market, some dead. Number of injured rises to 10 (updated). PHOTOS

On the evening of November 18, Russian aircraft struck Zaporizhzhia, dropping an aerial bomb, presumably a FAB from a UMPC, on the city. The attack took place at 10:10 p.m. and hit the city market area.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram channel of the National Police of Ukraine.

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The attack damaged market premises, a store, a multi-story building, and citizens' vehicles.

As of 1:10 a.m., five people are known to have been killed and three wounded. Police, rescue workers, medics, and municipal services are working at the sites of the strikes," the statement said.

Updates

According to the State Emergency Service, as of 9:30 a.m., nine people were known to have been injured as a result of Russian shelling of Zaporizhzhia. Psychologists provided assistance to 24 people.

On the air of "We Are Ukraine," Oleksii Puha, deputy head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Zaporizhzhia region, reported that there are already 10 victims in Zaporizhzhia.

"As a result of the strike, 200 square meters of commercial kiosks and 6 square meters of vehicles caught fire. The fire was quickly extinguished," he added.

Elimination of consequences

According to Ivan Fedorov, head of the RMA, the enemy struck the Shevchenkivskyi microdistrict with FABs at around 10 p.m. Shopping arcades, stores, and high-rise buildings were damaged. Some buildings have been hit for the third time.

Five people were killed in the attack. Five more people are in hospital, including a 17-year-old child. One of the wounded is in serious condition. The other victims are receiving outpatient treatment.

"The services have been working since last night. Utility workers immediately began closing windows, repairing balcony doors, and repairing the damage caused by the blast wave.

Points of resilience were set up, where residents could turn to for help. There, people could receive the necessary support," Fyodorov noted.

The consequences of another war crime by the Russian Federation in Zaporizhzhia











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